Jan. 9, 1953—Nov. 27, 2022

HEYBURN—Stanley Scot Stanfield, “Scot”, 69, of Heyburn, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 9, 1953 to Vinton L. and Mildred Stanfield. He graduated from Burley High School where he was a DECA student and was President of DECA from 1970 to 1971 and was also DECA Student of the Year in 1971.

After high school, he attended Lane College in Oregon from 1972 to 1974 and then the University of Oregon from 1974 to 1976, graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

He worked for Jensens Jewelers and went on to open his own jewelry store in Blackfoot, Idaho that he named Erin K. Jewelers after his only child Erin Kimberly Reiger. He worked for Kim Hansen Chevrolet in Burley, until he retired.

He was a member of the PGA from 1969 until his passing. He was an avid golfer, being the top golfer in the state of Idaho during high school. He loved fly fishing and bird watching. He was interested in politics and foreign affairs.

He is survived by his wife Dianne, his daughter Erin, his aunts Sharon Thomas and Eunice Ehresman, brothers Lynn and Dale Wakem and Mick Stanfield, a sister Barbara Miller, and his grandchildren: Micah, Madeline, Leah and Caden Reiger.

The family would like to thank Dr. Boehmer and all the staff at Cassia Regional Hospital for the kind care that was shown to him.

Stanley was a kind, humble soul and will be missed by many, especially his wife, Dianne.

The family is planning a memorial service that will be held in the late spring of 2023 and once planned will be announced on the Morrison Payne Funeral Home website.