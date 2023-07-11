July 6, 1937 - July 6, 2023

BURLEY — Stanley Leroy Woodbury, age 86, passed peacefully from this earthly life July 6, 2023, at Park View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley.

Stan was born July 6, 1937, to Leland Woodbury and Luella Myrlene Snow. He was the sixth of nine children. He was raised on the family farm in View where he learned to work at a young age as there was always plenty of work to do.

He attended Elementary school in View and Burley, Burley Junior High, and graduated from Burley High School in 1956. He attended Ricks College.

Stan was introduced to his sweetheart Gwen H. Randall Grant in December of 1967. They were married February 24, 1968, in the Springdale Church. He became a ready-made dad to Gwen's son, Gary Grant. Darin joined the family in 1969 and Sharee in 1971. They made their home in Springdale where they lived for 52 years, they were married for 55 years.

Stan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in each of the callings he held.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen; his children, Gary (Dana) Grant, Darin (Erica) Woodbury and Sharee' (Chris) Seibold; 10 grandchildren, Mysti (Russ) Grant, Jason (Amy) Grant, Brock (Abrina) Woodbury, Braxton (Makayla) Woodbury, Britney ( Marcos) Woodbury, Kelsey (Kaleb) Warr, Hunter (Kassie) Seibold, Adysen Seibold, Lindsey Seibold and Tanner Seibold; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sharol Searle and brother, Verl Woodbury; sister-in-law, Renon (Kenneth) Craythorn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Myrlene Woodbury; sister Doris (Clyde) Stewart, brothers, Vernon (Vernetta) Woodbury, Roger (Karen) Woodbury, Lyle (Carol) Woodbury, Mervin (Elnor) Woodbury, and Orin (Linda) Woodbury; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Ruth) Randall.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Park View Care and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion they provided to Stan and his family.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Ryan Hobson officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the service.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.