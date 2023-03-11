Sept. 27, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2023

WILLOW, Alaska — On September 27, 1936, Stanley Leroy Boley was born in Twin Falls, idaho, to Blaine and Fern Boley. He died on February 6, 2023, at his home in Willow, Alaska.

Stan grew up in Murtaugh. After high school he joined the Air Force which allowed him to see many places, one of them being Alaska.

Stan returned to Murtaugh where he held various jobs including water well driller, truck driver, and working in potato processing plants. Stan was an avid outdoorsman, he was a hunter and a rockhound but he loved fishing the most. He spent time in Washington running his own fishing boat and in Alaska, but after each adventure he returned to Murtaugh to help his parents.

After they both passed, the Wilds of Alaska were calling him, and he moved to Willow. Stanley thoroughly enjoyed living in Alaska. He enjoyed the scenery, he enjoyed the people, and he enjoyed fishing.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Blaine Jr., and his sister, Helen “Colleen” Osborne.

While Stan was a lifelong bachelor, he was especially close to his cousin Richard Love and his niece Kate Osborne. He is survived by them as well as other nieces and nephews.

There will be no service, in lieu of flowers go out and catch a fish and think of Stan.