May 8, 1928 ~ November 7, 2020

Stanely E. “Stan” Novacek passed away on November 7, 2020. From age-related causes.

Stan was born on May 8th, 1928, the eldest son of Tom and Vlasta Novacek. He grew up and attended schools in Castleford, graduating in 1947. During this time, he helped his parents and brother, Ed, on the farm. In 1950, Stan joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Yokohama Japan for two years. He was assigned to the naval aircraft carrier USS Princeton and received his honorable discharge as Boatswain 3rd Class, on May 28, 1954,

Stan married Doris Mersereau in Vancouver BC Canada, on June 5th, 1954 living in Idaho for a short time before moving to Southern California. There, they raised their son Mark. Stan worked for Redi-Concrete for 40 years. Being very meticulous, at the end of each day, he would wash the interior and exterior of his truck. Contractors specifically requested him to deliver concrete because of his attention to detail and concerns to do the job right. Stan and Doris later divorced.