Stacy Gayle King

Stacy Gayle King was killed by vehicular homicide on August 21, 2022, in Loveland, CO. She had just turned 31.

She is survived by her parents, Bradley and Kitty King; along with two siblings: Sarah (Mike) Ferguson and Remington (Brytnie) King. We will always miss how the room brightened when she entered it.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street South in Kimberly, ID. A greet the family will be held from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service.

