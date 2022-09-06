Stacy Gayle King was killed by vehicular homicide on August 21, 2022, in Loveland, CO. She had just turned 31.
She is survived by her parents, Bradley and Kitty King; along with two siblings: Sarah (Mike) Ferguson and Remington (Brytnie) King. We will always miss how the room brightened when she entered it.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street South in Kimberly, ID. A greet the family will be held from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.