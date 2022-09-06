Stacy Gayle King was killed by vehicular homicide on August 21, 2022, in Loveland, CO. She had just turned 31.

She is survived by her parents, Bradley and Kitty King; along with two siblings: Sarah (Mike) Ferguson and Remington (Brytnie) King. We will always miss how the room brightened when she entered it.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street South in Kimberly, ID. A greet the family will be held from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service.