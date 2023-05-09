July 12, 1959 - Oct. 8, 2022

HEYBURN — Shyrline Rae Keene, a 63 year old resident, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shyrline was born on July 12, 1959 in Rupert. She graduated from Minico High School and attended CSI in Twin Falls. In her younger years, she embraced the hippie generation and she was proud of her Native American Heritage. She loved to travel and over her lifetime was able to see almost all 50 states. She started and operated her own cleaning company in Burley for a few years.

The real joy of her life was being a Mom to her three sons, Zach, Uriah and Caleb. Shyrline was delighted when she became a grandmother and was devoted to Mia and Angelio, whom she loved dearly. In later years, she met the love of her life, Frank Saldana, Jr. Shyrline and her son, Zach, became a part of the Saldana family and were loved by the Saldana's.

Shyrline was a genuine and giving person and she was always willing to help anyone less fortunate in any way she could. She enjoyed animals and almost always had a pet in her home that she loved taking care of.

Frank and her son, Zach, were by her side at the time of her passing. She is preceded in death by her mom, Hazel Pearline Yokom, her son, Uriah and her aunt, Ruthie Goodnight. She is survived by her significant other, Frank Saldana, Jr., her sons: Zach Keene and Caleb Sellers, her siblings: Linda Barrett and Steven Keene, her grandchildren: Mia and Angelino Keene, her aunt, Isla Adams and niece, Sidney Reid.

A graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery on May 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm, under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert.