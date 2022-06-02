March 24, 1923—May 31, 2022

Shizue (Shiz) Nishizaki Abo, was born on March 24, 1923, in Idaho Falls, ID, and passed away May 31, 2022 in Burley, ID, at Rosetta Assisted Living. Her parents were Tsuru and Yokichi Nishizaki, and she had six brothers and five sisters.

She graduated from Glenns Ferry High School in 1941, and enrolled in the nursing program at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise graduating in 1944. She did post graduate work in Obstetrics at Mayarot Hospital in Jersey City, NJ. She was a supervisor of Obstetrics in Los Angeles after graduation and spent later years working at Cassia Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1982, for a total of 40-years in the nursing career.

She married George Abo on November 27, 1949, in Twin Falls United Methodist Church. They enjoyed many years of fishing together on Idaho lakes and rivers, watching their children and grandchildren in their school activities and playing sports and being active in the Paul Methodist Church.

In her retirement years she spent countless hours making quilts, sewing clothes, baking, and working in her garden. Her children and grandchildren and many others have enjoyed the fruits of her labor. In the 1990s she began making sleeping bags for the homeless and flannel quilts for AIDS babies. She was asked why she would go to so much effort and expense for someone she did not know and may never meet. Her reply was “It’s because I am rewarded in the end.”

They have five children, Pam, David, Steve, Vicki and Joyce. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before George passed in 2020.

Shiz is preceded in death by her husband, George; nine siblings; and daughter-in-law, Barb Abo.

She is survived by daughter, Pam (Doug Lehrman), Vancouver, WA, and their son, Scott (Kim) Lehrman, Pasco, WA, their children: Ella, Landon, Lily, and Laila. Their daughter, Julie (Matt) Greco, Vancouver, WA, their children: Carson and Camdyn. Her son, David Abo, Boise, ID, son, Jay (Jennifer) Abo, Boise, ID, their children: Alison Douherty and Kira Abo, his son, Ryan (Katie) Abo, Watertown, MA, their children: Simon, Oscar and Clover and his son, Kurt (Annie) Abo, Boise, ID. Her son, Steve (Christine) Abo, Boise, ID, Steve’s daughter, Linsey (Gregory) Betts, and their children: Elsie, Frederick, and Olive. Her daughter, Vicki Lehrman, Boise, ID, and son, Eric Lehrman, Baker City, OR. Her daughter, Joyce (Tim) Praegitzer, Rupert, ID, their daughter, Michelle (Greg) Martens, Reno, NV, their children: Sophia and James, and their daughter, Sara (Peter) Race, San Jose, CA. Her sister, Emma Nakamura, Sacramento, CA, and her brother, Henry Nishizaki, Seattle, WA.

Our family wishes to thank Rosetta Assisted Living and Pomerelle Place, for the care provided to her. A special thanks to Kathyrn Hines and Pastor Dan Hendricks, and staff with Horizon Hospice, for your support, care, and love.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Horizon Home Health & Hospice 1441 Fall Ave. E Suite 615 Twin Falls. Idaho 83301 and to the Paul Community Church 127 W Clark Street, Paul, ID.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Paul Community Church on 127 W Clark Street, Paul, ID. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.