Sept. 18, 1941—April 4, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Shirley Ruth Robinette passed away peacefully, at 81, surrounded by her family in Twin Falls, on April 4, 2023.

Shirley was born in Logan, Iowa, on September 18, 1941.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Peterson, mother, Ruth Peterson, husband, Frank Robinette, and her brothers: Irvin Mesenbrink, Junior Mesenbrink, Eugene Peterson, and Dennis Peterson.

Shirley was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.

She is survived by her sons: Ron Orr-Robinette (Jannell Orr), and Mike Robinette (Theresa Robinette), and her daughter, Julie Robinette (Steve Adamchick).

She was blessed with 7 grandchildren: Brooke Schindler (Eric), Kyle Robinette (Amber), Tyler Norris, Cody Norris (Delta), Megan Orr (Jared), Zack Orr (Tori), and Ryan Orr (Milly), who blessed her with 11 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a social butterfly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandkids at their sporting events. She was a strong woman, whom, through all life’s battles raised three children as a single mom. We are proud of her and thankful for the life she gave us.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, demaraysjerome.com. Services conclude at the chapel.