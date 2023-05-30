Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 1, 1935—May 25, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Shirley Peterson Ottersberg, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away May 25, 2023, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho after a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley was born to Spencer Henry Peterson and Zola Crystal, on May 1, 1935, in Garfield, Idaho. She was raised on the family farm in Terreton, Idaho until her family moved to Wendell, Idaho when she was 15. She graduated from Wendell High School in 1953 and attended Ricks College. She met her sweetheart Wayne in the summer of 1955 in Twin Falls, and they were married on September 28, 1955.

Shirley and Wayne made their home in Twin Falls, and together they had six children. Shirley was a wonderful and fun mother and grandmother. She taught by her example of service and hard work. She was a master gardener and loved her flowers. You would never leave her home empty-handed as she always shared the bounties of her beautiful garden. She was an incredible cook and always had a prepared meal or treat for her visitors. She created many handmade quilts and was a gifted seamstress. Her love of sewing and handiwork blessed the lives of those she generously shared it with. She worked at various jobs throughout her life including Frederickson’s Fine Candies, as a Mountain Bell telephone operator, at Roper’s Clothing Store in alterations, and in the testing center at CSI, among others. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings throughout her life.

Shirley is survived by her children, Deborah (Ryan) Moore, Brenda (Dallas) Clinger, Pamela (Rich) Bevan, Douglas (Andrea) Ottersberg, David (Laurie) Ottersberg, and Lori (Dave) King, 26 grandchildren, and 45 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Dorothy Belnap, Monte (Paula) Peterson, Evelyn Woodland, Lloyd Peterson, Crystal McHan, Elaine Henderson, Beverly Monson, and Denise Stanzak. Sister-in-law Vall Gene (Leonard) Mills and extended family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wayne, her parents Spencer and Zola Peterson, her in-laws John and Louise Ottersberg, son-in-law Stephen Brown, and grandsons Cody Ottersberg and Matthew Clinger.

A viewing will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, Idaho from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho from 10:00 am. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services follow at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Streaming and a recording of the service will be available at https:////my.gather.app//remember//shirley-ottersberg. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.