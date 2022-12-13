Sept. 22, 1934 - Dec. 1, 2022

BURLEY — Our beloved Mother, Shirley Mae Hodge passed away, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Parke View Care Center in Burley, Idaho at 88 years old.

Shirley was born on the first day of Autumn, September 22, 1934, in Burley, Idaho to Arthur and Phyllis Stimpson Johnson. She was the oldest of 11 children. Shirley was raised in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1952. After graduation she married the love of her life, James Hodge at her Grandpa Stimpson's farm in Paul, Idaho, on October 18, 1952.

She went to work as a Secretary at the MH Kings Company in Burley and was a primary secretary of her ward. Shirley helped raise 8 of her siblings, Keith, Marvid, Kyle, Cheryl, Ricky, Kenny, Morrie, and Jody.

In the spring of 1954, they had their first child, Terry, followed by Dale, Brenda, Allen, Darrel, and Phyllis.

After all the kids started school, she went to work for the Burley Care Center and worked there for many years. She later went to work for Simplot's in Heyburn, where she worked until she retired in 1999. After Dad passed away in April of 2003, mom moved in with her youngest daughter, Phyllis.

Among mom's amazing talents was her love for gardening, house plants, and crocheting. She made the most beautiful, crocheted pineapple print tablecloths for all her children, camouflage Afghans for her grandsons, colorful Afghans for her granddaughters, along with many crocheted stuffed animals and dolls for the great grandchildren. You could expect a set of crocheted kitchen hand towels every single year for Christmas. She loved doing all kinds of crafts. She loved crossword puzzles, word search and coloring books for adults. She loved all crime dramas and her favorite soap operas. She also loved reading mysteries and going to yard sales. Even though she lost her leg in 2012 due to diabetes it never slowed her down.

She was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She was so excited when her daughter, Phyllis and son-in-law, Darrel took her on a road trip to Graceland in 2009, where she thoroughly enjoyed herself. She has every kind of collection imaginable of Elvis, along with all his records and movies. Her favorite song was, “I can't help falling in love with you”, and her favorite movie by Elvis was “Flaming Star”.

She was very protective of her family. We laugh about how in mom's eyes us kids and grandkids could never do anything wrong. It was always someone else's fault. We will forever be her perfect little angels.

Shirley is survived by her children, Terry (Karolyn) Hodge, Saint Anthony, Idaho, Brenda Linzy, Burley, Idaho and Phyllis Craythorn, Rupert, Idaho; daughters-in-law, LeeAnne Hodge, Rexburg, Idaho and LaDawn Berg, Burley, Idaho; three brothers, Keith (Barbara) Johnson, Moscow, Idaho, Kenny (Susan) Johnson, Burley, Idaho and Morrie Johnson, Buhl, Idaho. 13 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, sons, Dale, Allen, and Darrel; sons-in-law, David Linzy and Darrel Craythorn; brothers, Ricky, Kyle, Marvid, and Jody Johnson, a sister, Cheryl Quinn and 3 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Hunter, and Shaylyn.

The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Parke View Care Center, Idaho Home Health & Hospice, Fresinius and Davita Kidney Dialysis Center for all their loving care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, and from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral. A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at morrisonfuneralhome.net.