October 2, 1931—January 1, 2023

JEROME — Shirley Lorraine Shropshire was born October 2, 1931 in Jerome, Idaho to George and Beulah Easton. She attended schools in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1949. That same year she married Willard Shropshire on June 14. From this union came two children, Karen on August 30, 1951, and Dale on July 11, 1954.

Shirley worked at the Jerome King’s Store during high school and helped her mother cook at Jefferson Elementary School. She then worked at Thriftyway Drug Store, Hamilton Drug, and R&R Pharmacy. Everyone in town knew her, and she never met a stranger. Shirley had a smile for everyone.

Shirley was a lifelong member of the Jerome United Methodist Church and of the Syringa Rebekah Lodge. She lived to help and serve others.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Easton; her husband, Willard; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Weis, Jean Floyd, Wanda Bragg, and Wilma (Bruce) Bragg; children, Karen (Vern) Phillips and Dale (Carol) Shropshire; grandchildren, ReNae Shropshire, Jennifer Shropshire Raines, Kara Phillips Skaggs, and Kyle (Andrea) Phillips; nine great-grandchildren, Chace (Tayler) Satterwhite, Kiamana Raines, Deqlin (Journey) Raines, Tapanga Raines, Amira Raines, Lily Phillips, Becca Skaggs, Peyton Phillips, and Landon Phillips; three great-great-grandchildren, Asher Satterwhite, Mikelle Satterwhite, Ledger Satterwhite; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Creekside Assisted Living Center for their care and companionship, and we know you will miss Shirley’s smile. We also want to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Jerome for mom’s final comfort care. Any memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at Noon, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.