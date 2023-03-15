Aug. 30, 1931—March 5, 2023

BURLEY — Shirley Joy (Adams) Pollard, our beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt, was called home to be with her late husband, Bob, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the vivacious age of 91. She passed away in her home after a short illness with leukemia, with her daughter’s hand in her hand and her granddaughter by her side.

Mom was born on Sunday, August 30, 1931, in a log cabin on a small farm in rural Declo, Idaho, to John Cleve and Christiana Eldora Flanders Adams. She joined three older brothers, Jack, Gale, and Kenny. Farm life was hard after the Great Depression and she learned not only house work, but farm work. At this time the family took in little Johnny. She and John were bonded for life.

She graduated with Honors from Declo High School in 1949. She then went on to the Twin Falls Business College. Sometime in the spring of 1950, at the Cliffhouse Dance Hall, she was introduced to the love of her life, Robert Wilbur Pollard. They were married on September 10, 1950, in Declo, Idaho. Their only daughter, Pam, came in 1951. They were married 64 years before Dad died in 2015.

They lived in Kimberly, Idaho, for a short time, then to Burley, Idaho, until retirement. They subsequently went to Preston, Idaho, to refinish the 1895 house and then moved back to Burley.

Mom was a very good seamstress, crocheter, furniture refinisher, embroidery artist, and cook – when she wasn’t checking groceries at Smith’s in the ‘70’s.

Later in life she enjoyed a good estate sale with her daughter, Pam, bidding on Roseville and Hull Pottery. She was very pleased with her beautiful collection.

She loved to go camping and pick chokecherries and come home to make syrup. She spent many after-school trips to Burger King with Meggan for a coke and hamburger. She was the greatest Utah Jazz and Boise State Bronco fan and at times thought she was the best coach.

Already missing her is her only daughter, Pam (Marty) Anderson of Burley; her only granddaughter, Meggan Joy Anderson of Burley; a great-grand furbaby, Millie Mae; two special nieces: Judy Kachadoorian and Jackee Fairchild; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Pollard; her brothers: John B. Adams (Helen), Gale Cleve Adams (Mary), and Kenneth Emory Adams (Rebecca); and three very special nephews: John L. Adams, Dennis P. Summers and Scott B. Adams.

The family is beyond grateful to the loving and attentive staff at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, and the loving care from Hospice Visions.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.