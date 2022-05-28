Shirley Joy (Nitzel) Blackburn

Shirley was born in Emmett, Idaho and raised in Cascade, Idaho where she married Donald Kay Blackburn (deceased) on October 10, 1954. They were sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Los Angeles Temple.
Shirley had 6 children: Donald Kay Blackburn, Jr. (Susan), Tracy Lyn Blackburn (deceased), Terrance Keith Blackburn (Suada), Carma Valyn Addis, Paul Eric Blackburn (deceased), Alan Kent Blackburn (Michelle).
Shirley enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandkids. She had a great sense of humor and loved sharing stories.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park, in Twin Falls.
