June 6, 1930—Feb. 26, 2023

Shirley J. Gorrell, age 92, passed away on February 26, 2023 of natural causes. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 6, 1930 to Albert and Juanita Fancher.

Shirley went to school in the Magic Valley where se met her future husband, Dan Gorrell. They were married November 16, 1947 in Gooding, Idaho. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children: Byron, Steve, Beverly, and Jerry.

Her life was filled with many things. ranching, rodeoing, and raising kids were a major part. It was quite common for her to be referred to as “Mother Bear”. She was the matriarch of the family in many ways for many years.

Dan and Shirley’s last business venture was the very successful Dan’s Boot and Tack shop. One of her favorite pastimes was playing the piano.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, her sister, Loah, and son-in-law, Mel Wiseman. She is survived by her faithful companion, Joe Allred, Byron (Skook) and Laurie Gorrell-Notis, Idaho, Steve and Patty Gorrell-Jerome, Idaho, Bev Wiseman—Twin Falls, Idaho, Jerry and Gayle Gorrell-Porterville, California, 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Oak Creek Rehabilitation for their kind and thoughtful care of Mom. A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.