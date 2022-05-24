April 20, 1930—March 1, 2022

BURLEY — Shirley Holm Kerbs, beloved mother and granny, was born April 20, 1930, and passed away March 1, 2022, at the age of 91.

Shirley graduated from high school and later married Jerry Kerbs and together they had two children, Brent Kerbs and Vickie Kerbs. Shirley and Jerry were later divorced. Shirley worked as a telephone operator at the telephone company and later worked at J.R. Simplot Co. Following that, Shirley worked in the loan department and also as a teller at Idaho Bank & Trust, which became Key Bank.

After retiring from the bank, Shirley worked part-time for her son, which she enjoyed. She loved to bowl and won many trophies. She enjoyed making ceramics and truly loved her time with her daughter, Vickie, as they made many beautiful things together.

Shirley’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. To be loved by her was truly a special gift. She was our greatest supporter and biggest fan, and her family knew she would always be there for us! Shirley loved Burley and lived there all but the last five years of her life when she moved to Boise to be closer to family. She is now back in Burley, a community she truly missed.

Shirley is survived by her son, Brent (Lori) Kerbs; daughter, Vickie (Roger) Holmes; grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Holmes, Hailie (Bill) Scott, Lucy (Dave) Pastore, Kolby (Caitlin) Kerbs, and Kasey (Sidney) Kerbs; great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Sadie, and Audrey Holmes, Jaxson and Vivian Scott, and Lennon, Olive and Fiona Pastore; and by many extended family member and long-time friend, Terri Campbell.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Holm, Sr. and Mary Jane (Richardson) Holm; six siblings, Mary Holm, Charles Warren Holm, Jr., Mildred Holm, Katherine (Holm) Rice, Bobby Holm, and Boyd Holm; sister-in-law, Elva Holm; brother-in-law, Bill Rice; nieces: Deniese (Rice) Tolman and her husband Jerry, and Beverly (Rice) Smith; and nephew Dennis Rice and his wife Susie.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local pet shelter or rescue of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.