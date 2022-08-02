Sept. 18, 1931—July 2, 2022

ALBION – Shirley Ann Clark, a 90-year-old Albion resident, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.

Shirley was born September 18, 1931, in Olney, Texas, to Albert Sherwood Ratliff and Atha Ann Spence. She moved many places, but settled in Hansen, Idaho, where she graduated as Valedictorian in 1949. She moved to Albion to attend Albion State Normal College to become a teacher.

Her plans were interrupted when the college closed and she married Richard Glenn Clark on June 2, 1951. They had six children: Linda Moore, Margaret (Scott) Miller, Grant (Denise), Gene (Debbie), Kenneth (Shirley), and Nancy.

After Glenn developed serious back issues, Shirley knew she needed to finish her education. She started teaching school at Dworshak Elementary in Burley in 1965, and later became head teacher at Albion Elementary until retirement. She earned her Master’s degree and was awarded Teacher of the Year.

Shirley was a member of many clubs and organizations including a 4-H leader for ten years, AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma, Albion 4-Leaf Clover club, American Legion Auxiliary and the Mental Health Policy Board appointed by the Governor. She served in many leadership positions.

Shirley’s favorite activities included bowling, playing Pinochle, rock collecting, reading, trips to Jackpot and Reno, and she loved socializing with friends over good food.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Edmund Spiers.

She is survived by her six children; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Homan Bruu.

The funeral was held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, August 1, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Interment will follow at Albion Mormon Cemetery.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.