Feb. 12, 1949—Jan. 16, 2023

NAMPA—Sheryl Ann Adams, 73, of Nampa, ID (formerly of Kimberly, ID) passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital in Meridian.

She was born in Wendell, ID on February 12, 1949, to Verne and Ruby Royse, the only daughter and youngest of five children. She graduated from Gooding High School in 1967 and later graduated from Stevens-Henagar Business College in Salt Lake City, UT.

Sheryl married Larry Adams on August 16, 1969, in Gooding, ID where they resided before moving to Kimberly to start their family of two daughters and one son.

Most of her career was at Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital where she made many life-long friends, worked in same day surgery, respiratory therapy, and as a lab technician.

She took pleasure in visiting the Oregon coast and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren, who loved their “GG” and “Grandma Nan-Nan” more than anything.

Sheryl will always be remembered for her sense of humor, contagious laugh, quick wit, and unconditional love.

Survivors include her children, Kari Cutler (JohnScott), Brandi Dick (Eric), Jeremy Adams; brothers Mearl Royse (Karen), Earl Royse (Marilyn); grandchildren, Tyler Muegerl (Lisbeth), Taylor Perkins (Brian Will), Jordan Perkins, Rylee Cutler, Bodey Cutler, Madison Dick, Morgan Dick, Sadie Adams, five great-grandchildren; and very best friend and “sister”, Kathy Maxwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Adams, her parents Ruby and Verne Royse, and brothers Robert Royse and Donald Royse.

The family sends their gratitude to Jared R. Manning, MD; Carolyn S. Doedyns, NP; Travis G. Williams, DO of St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Gregory R. Ball, DO—St. Luke’s Pulmonology for their wonderful care and compassion.

As per her request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that blood donations be made in Sheryl’s memory at the American Red Cross.