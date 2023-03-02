Sept. 9, 1952—Feb. 24, 2023

Sherry was born on September 9, 1952 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and passed away on February 24 2023 surrounded by her family, friends, and especially her dogs she cherished very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frieda and Daryl Wolfe, her baby brother, Johnny Wolfe and her sister, Shirley Lee (Wolfe) and her husband, John Rust.

Sherry had a deep love and dedication to her family, especially to her only daughter Kimberly and her two grandsons; Nick and Josh Shropshire.

Her entire world revolved around making a safe, warm, caring, and happy home for Kim and her sons as well as her fur babies. Jetti and Fancy were a great source of comfort for her over this past year as she battled cancer.

Sherry is survived by her daughter and 2 grandsons, Kimberly, Josh and Nick Shropshire; her sister, Doris Wolfe (John), Billy (Tabatha) Jones, Josh (Elise) Jones, Aunda (Brian) Edwards and many great-nieces and nephews.

Sher’s life was very much full on many friends whom she considered family Zac Hightower and Helen (Richard) Champ just to name a few.

Services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Friends and family are asked to remain afterwards for a pot luck style dinner.