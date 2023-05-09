July 12, 1951—May 5, 2023

NAMPA — Sherrie L. Prien, 71, of Nampa, ID passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Sherrie was born on July 12, 1951, and adopted by Alta Moulton. Sherrie married Ernest Green for a period and from that marriage her daughter, Alecia, was born. They later divorced. Sherrie met and married Leroy H. Prien and they shared 35 years together.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Sherrie held an unwavering faith in God. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and had a special bond with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Sherrie is survived by her husband, Leroy, daughter Alecia (Terry), stepsons: Scott (Vicki), Todd (Jill), Dirk (Kirsten), twenty grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters: Patricia (Bob), Stormy (Jim), Elaine, Linda, and brothers: Dean, and David (Janet), and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2700 S. Kimball, Caldwell, ID, on Saturday May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.