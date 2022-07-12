Shelly (Smack) Nelson

April 15, 1962 - July 3, 2022

BURLEY — Shelley (Smack) Nelson, a 60-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Shelley was born April 15, 1962, to George Richard Smack and Rita Larsen Smack in Provo, Utah. She attended kindergarten in Provo before her family moved to Twin Falls, where she attended Lincoln Elementary, O'Leary Junior High School, and Twin Falls High School, graduating with the Class of 1980.

She began private violin lessons when she was eight years old, and she loved to sing and sang in the O'Leary Junior High Choir, the Twin Falls High School Choir, and in Madrigals alongside her father, the director. Shelley attended Ricks College in Rexburg for two years where she met the love of her life, Bradley Cecil Nelson. They were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 11, 1983, and were blessed with 39 years of happy marriage.

Shelley and Brad lived in Rexburg, then later Ogden, Utah, and moved to Burley in 1990. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she loved to serve in the Primary with her Sunbeams, who had a special place in her heart, as well as in the Relief Society and Young Women.

Shelley was a loving companion, mother, and homemaker. She mothered her siblings, her children, her grandchildren and all the little ones and Sunbeams in her life.

She is survived by her children, Emily Erin Nelson Fautin (Monte Chad), Molly Jill Nelson Bedke (Derek Scott), Sara Amy Nelson Anderson (Brady Jay), Abigail Shelley Nelson, Benjamin Bradley Nelson (Shelby Lynne Hurd), and Levi Richard Nelson.

She will be remembered by her many talents, especially her faith and testimony, her service, love and concern for others, the joy she felt enjoying good books and music, her admiration for pioneers and all things Laura Ingalls Wilder, her celebration for Christmas and decorating her tree, and her mastery of the culinary arts, especially cookies.

She is survived by her husband Brad; their children and their spouses; her nine grandchildren: Caleb, Tavin, Merit, Maggie, Raleigh, Ethan, Isabella, Allison, and Ivy; her parents, Richard and Rita Smack; her brothers and sisters: Ti and Jevonne Smack, Amy and Mike Lynch, Ted and Julie Smack, Jennifer and Paulo Burnier, and Kate and Brian Charlesworth.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, George Riley and Esther Adeline Roberts Smack, and Andrew Edwin (Ted) and Mildred Oler Larsen; and one granddaughter, Riley Ranae Nelson.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.