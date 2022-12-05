Dec. 14, 1971—Dec. 2, 2022

CALDWELL — Shelly Dawn Tolman, 51, formerly of Jerome passed away December 2, 2022 at Caldwell Care Center, in Caldwell, Idaho. She was born December 14, 1971 at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome, Idaho to Dale and Peggy Ann Blackburn Tolman. She attended and graduated from Jerome High School. Shelly was blessed with two sisters, Sandi Tolman Nice and Vicki Tolman, and was particularly blessed with her baby brother, Cory Dale Tolman.

Shelly grew up next to her grandparents’ farm and helped feed the baby calves, saving enough money to buy her first car, a Toyota. After high school, Shelly worked at Canyonside School in the cafeteria. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Shelly spent most of her life in care centers where she received excellent care and made many friends. She was a very giving and compassionate person to her family and friends there. Every conversation, whether in person or over the phone, always ended with “I sure Love you.” Her life had great meaning and purpose.

Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Dale Tolman; two sisters, Sandi and Vicki; grandparents, George and Elnora Blackburn and Don and Hazel Tolman; uncles, Monte Tolman and Glen Johnson; and aunt, Rosemary Tolman Carney.

She is survived by her mother, Peggy Ann Blackburn Tolman; brother, Cory Dale Tolman; nephew, Scott Nice; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will all miss her infectious laugh.

A viewing will be held from Noon until 1:45 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm, at the Jerome Cemetery.

