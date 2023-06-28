Jan. 21, 1976—June 25, 2023

JEROME — Shawna Marie (Howell) Lemoine, 47, passed away on June 25, 2023, after a 12-year courageous and miraculous journey with cancer.

Shawna’s soul lives on through the hope, humor, and love she generously poured into those around her. One of my favorite things that Shawna would say when experiencing difficult situations was, “First things first, but not necessarily in that order”, and that is how it felt trying to condense such a beautiful life into such a short amount of space.

Shawna was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 21, 1976, to Russell and Jackie Howell. She was raised in Jerome and excelled in school and other activities. She spoke often of working on the Jerome wrestling and track teams. Once someone became a friend of Shawna’s, they were friends forever.

After school in Jerome, she moved to Boise and attended Boise State University studying theater and working at the Supreme Court. She then served an LDS Mission in Guatemala. After returning home, Shawna worked at the Jerome Hospital and the Regional 911 center where she met Joseph, who became her husband.

Shawna and Joseph married on July 23, 1999, in Twin Falls and were later sealed in the Boise Temple. They created a family together with four precious children, Ariel, Jericho, Tory, and Cara. Joseph and Shawna both worked with the Jerome City Fire Department and were part of the Hazmat Team.

Shawna followed her dream of finishing school, graduating from C.S.I. in 2007. She continued her education at Oregon State University and received a B.A. in Anthropology. She went on to finish her education with a Master’s degree in Medical Anthropology at Idaho State University. She also attended field schools in Coopers Ferry, Idaho, and at Hadrian’s Wall at Vindolanda in England. While in England, all of Shawna’s digging companions always commented on how she would always bring the sunshine for a perfect two-week digging session where there would be no rain. That is the best way to describe how she showed up in the world—always bringing the sunshine.

While following this dream Shawna and Joseph faced the challenges of having two children that are autistic and one who is a Type 1 Diabetic. Shawna was determined to give them the best life possible and continued that fight until her passing.

Shawna loved to do everything, and I mean everything. Reading was her first love, and she would read 48 hours a day if she could. She would read stories, romance, fiction, heck even out of a dictionary or an encyclopedia (by the way, that was the internet before there was an internet). She also loved Anthropology, Archeology, reading and watching things on Anthropology and Archeology, and traveling. Experiencing the world was another dream she made a reality, and she made it to at least twelve countries.

Shawna was an active leader in the Boy and Girl Scouts. In the Scouts, she excelled in teaching young people and taking them on grand adventures, even one to England! Shawna was creative and gifted in arts, crafts, and music. She studied and played the piano and would sing in choirs or perform solo. She loved the Scottish Highland games, comedy shows, and playing video games with her family. She loved getting lost in some place new to find something unexpectedly delightful and spent time hiking, exploring, paddle boarding, and kayaking.

She would quote Dr. Who “The Universe is big, it’s vast and complicated and ridiculous. And sometimes, very rarely, impossible things just happen, and we call them miracles.” Shawna’s life and presence were nothing short of a miracle.

Shawna was preceded by her younger brother, David; and both sets of grandparents, Howells and Jones. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lemoine; her four children, Ariel, Jericho, Tory, and Cara; parents, Russ and Jackie; two younger siblings, Michael Howell and Michelle Garey; nieces, Abby Emma, Elara, and Kieran; and nephew, Bryson.

