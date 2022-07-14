May 6, 1937—July 12, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon “Toni” Fife Miller passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, at the age of 85, in Deer Lodge, Montana. She was surrounded by her husband and children.

Sharon was born to Agnes Todd Fife and Paul Fife on May 6, 1937, in Canesville, Utah. She moved from Utah to Hamilton, Montana. She attended BYU and graduated in 1960.

She met her husband, Thomas F. Miller, at BYU and they were married on March 22, 1957. They raised their seven children in Oakley, Idaho. They have 37 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Sharon was known for her beautiful singing voice all her life and was a beloved elementary school teacher before retiring in Deer Lodge.

Sharon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, two brothers, daughter Linda and three grandchildren.

Funeral services on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the LDS chapel in Deer Lodge, Montana. Viewing from 12:00. Services begin at 1:00 PM Burial to follow at cemetery.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Sharon’s funeral arrangements. Find the full obituary at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.