LOS ANGELES — Sharon Metzler died in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family and caregiver, after a 10 year fight with dementia.

Sharon was the eldest child of John and Joan Metzler (Schultz). She grew up in Magic Valley and graduated from Valley High in 1964.

At Idaho St. Univ. she studied Archaeology which gave her the chance to conduct digs of Pleistocene mammals at the famed La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, CA. There she met her lifelong sweetheart Jeff Behn. Jeff followed Sharon to graduate school at Washington St. University where she completed a MS in Anthropology.

After the birth of their daughter, Sharon returned to work and became an Archaeologist for the Sawtooth Natl. Forest. She would work for the Forest Service in various locations for the rest of her career. Sharon loved public service and public lands. Amongst her proudest feats were overseeing the excavation of a mammoth for the Manti La-Sal Forest, and becoming a District Ranger for the Coconino Forest.

In retirement Sharon enjoyed traveling and birding. During her illness, she watched every episode of Gunsmoke ever made, a show with strong female characters with little patience for laziness.

Sharon is survived by her partner, Jeff Behn of Los Angeles; and daughter, Kate Behn (Jason Pilarski) of Pocatello, ID and Flagstaff, AZ. Also surviving are her siblings in Southern Idaho: John Metzler (Jackie) of Wendell, Kathy Dean of Twin Falls, and Chris Metzler (Merry K) of Eden.

Sharon's family would like to thank her devoted caregiver Annie Cristobal.