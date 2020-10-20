Sharon Lu McCombs Quast

Sharon graduated from Minico High School. She loved to read and had some favorite TV shows that she would watch every day later in her life. She loved working with dad on the farm, especially during the harvest. She loved following the Utah Jazz and watching games with Dad. She enjoyed canning vegetables and produce from Dad’s garden. Her life was centered on caring and serving others—especially her family. She defined the word “mother.” Her children grew up with three home-cooked meals daily, her house was immaculate, and always held a special spirit. There were always snacks and treats in her kitchen and everyone who visited knew where to find them. Her greatest joy was her husband and her family. After Harold passed away in February of this year, all she really wanted to do was to be with him. Gratefully, she was able to join him on the day of their 58th wedding anniversary. They never spent a single anniversary or holiday season apart; a true love story. We love you mom and will miss you but are so glad that you are finally relieved from all pain and are with Dad.