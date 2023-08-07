April 1, 1945—Aug. 3, 2023

MERIDIAN — Sharon K. Ostermeier joined the love of her life, Ron, and two sons, Sean and Reed, peacefully passing on August 3, 2023 in Meridian, Idaho. Sharon was born on Easter, April 1, 1945, to parents E.E. “Bud” and Virginia Brinegar in Boise, Idaho.

She claimed to have two hometowns, growing up in Weiser and Burley. Sharon graduated from Burley High in 1963. She then attended Idaho State University studying Education. Sharon met Ron while at ISU marrying him June 4, 1966 in Pocatello, Idaho. The newly married couple moved the next day to the Los Angeles area in order for Ron to start working for the JCPenney Company.

While in California they welcomed their first son, Sean Rory. In the early 1970s Sharon and Ron moved their family to Beaverton, Oregon. A few years later they welcomed twin sons, Shane and Reed, into the family.

Following work and a desire to be closer to family Sharon and Ron once again moved, landing in Jerome, Idaho. They spent the next 36 years building memories and relationships in this wonderful community.

Sharon spent the next 33 years teaching the children of Jerome. During her career she taught preschool, kindergarten, first, and third grade. Sharon had two passions in life: children and music. She started each day in her class playing the ukulele. Sharon loved sharing her talent of playing the piano and organ be it in the classroom, church, or more recently on Facebook.

After retiring from teaching Sharon joined PEO in 2009. She loved each of her fellow PEO sisters both in Jerome and Meridian. Sharon looked forward to the meetings and social gatherings. She especially loved volunteering as a Poll Worker in Ada County.

After Ron died in 2011, Sharon moved to Meridian, Idaho to live with her son Shane. She joined the Meridian United Methodist Church where she continued to share her music. Sharon also served on the Church Scholarship Committee, she loved reading about the dreams and hopes of each student.

Sharon is survived by her son, Shane Ostermeier; brother, Clyde (Kathleen) Brinegar; nieces: Christie Ostermeier-Steel, Elizabeth (George) Ostermeier-Denecke, Katy (Peter) Privon, and Keriann Brinegar; nephews: Charles (Barb) Ostermeier and Mark Brinegar.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Meridian United Methodist Church, viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.

Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Sharon’s name to the Meridian United Methodist Church of the Warm Heart Education Scholarship Fund.