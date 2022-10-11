Sept. 19, 1941—Oct. 4, 2022

OAKLEY—Long-time Oakley resident, Sharon Faye Jones, passed away October 4, 2022 in Burley, Idaho. Born September 19, 1941, to Ila Martindale and Garth Stephens, Sharon was raised by her maternal grandparents, Stan and Nettie Martindale and spent her youth in Oakley. She graduated from Oakley High School and later received a certificate of completion in Interior Design.

Sharon owned a custom drapery business for many years. She ran the business out of her home while raising her children and several neighborhood kids as a mostly-single parent. Later on Sharon worked at Clark’s Grocery Store in Oakley and finished her working life at Mill Ends Fabric store in Burley.

Sharon loved Oakley. She wrote, published and distributed “The Town Crier”, a newsletter about Oakley and surrounding area, for several years. Additionally, she wrote “A History of Oakley, Idaho” which she published as a pamphlet. Sharon was a member of the local chapter of the DUP.

Sharon’s hobbies included all-things-sewing, quilting, tatting and knitting, camping and reading.

Besides her children and grandchildren, two of the things that Sharon was most proud of in her declining years was building her duplex at 170 North Church Street where she lived for over 20 years. She was also proud of serving an eighteen month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Scotland in 2003.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Ronald Kondracki, and her children: Gena (Monte) Lott, Geoffrey Papp, Chuck (Julia) Jones, Chris (Kristi) Jones, Tonya (Shane) Fridley, Tammy Jones, Dawn (Rusty) Sanders, and Erman (Rachel) Jones. She leaves behind eighteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandparents; her parents; her step-father, Donald Froemming; brother, William Kondracki; and son, Steven Jones.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: 355 North Center Ave., Oakley, Idaho, with a viewing the previous evening: October 12, 2022 also at the Oakley Chapel from 5-7 p.m. Services will be provided by Morrison Funeral Home. 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert: A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at Morrisonfuneralhome.net.