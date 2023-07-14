March 14, 1931 - July 12, 2023

BURLEY — Sharol Joy Woodbury Searle, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 14, 1931, in Declo, Idaho, to Leland Rogers and Luella Myrlene Snow Woodbury. Sharol grew up in the View area with her eight siblings where they enjoyed a ranch life. They were poor but it was an adventurous place to live, climbing mountains, wading the creek and swimming in the canal. She attended the View School through the eighth grade and then went to Burley for junior high school and high school. She graduated with the class of 1949.

In high school she enjoyed her journalism class where she wrote many featured articles and school news stories for the school's paper. Home economic class was also a favorite and she used the skills she learned throughout her life.

After graduation, Sharol attended Utah State University in the fall and married Raymond Clayson Searle the next spring in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple (March 9, 1950). After their marriage they farmed and raised their seven children in the View area. She was an excellent cook and her family enjoyed all her cooking, especially her delicious homemade bread.

When Raymond bought a small acreage that had an established raspberry farm on it, she took over the business and, with the help of her family, ran it for ten years becoming known as the Raspberry Lady.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served where she was called. She served with her husband on missions to Pima, Arizona, and Olongapo, Philippines.

She is survived by her five sons, Cloyd (Gwendolyn), Kent (Marilyn), Craig (Beverly), Clifford (Terri), and Kelly (Shawna) all of Burley; daughters, Marla (Brent) Stoker of Burley, and Janna (Lane) Webb of Rexburg; her brother, Verl (Hilda) Woodbury of Riverbed Ranch, Utah; sisters-in-law, Gwen Woodbury, Karen Woodbury and Linda Woodbury of Burley, and Carol Woodbury of Raft River; 43 grandchildren; and 106 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; a sister, Doris (brother-in-law, Clyde) Stewart; older brother, Vernon (sister-in-law, Vernetta) Woodbury; younger brothers, Mervin (sister-in-law, Elnor) Woodbury, Lyle Woodbury, Roger Woodbury, Stanley Woodbury and Orin Woodbury; and a great-grandson, Jace Searle.

The family would like to thank Lisa Asher, Valle Stuby, Aisha White, Marshalyn Timm, and Horizon Home Health & Hospice for their love and help caring for Mom.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 2nd Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.