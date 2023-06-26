Sept. 10, 1933—June 21, 2023

LEHI — Sharlene (Brown) Jensen, 89, of Lehi, Utah, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Sharlene was born September 10, 1933, at her grandparents’ home in Kimberly, Idaho. Her parents, George Jacob and Fern Pratt Dunn Brown, along with brother, George Jay welcomed her into their family. Later James Richard and Martha Ann joined the family.

From the eighth grade through high school she and her family lived in Basalt, Idaho. She loved her time there. Lifelong friendships were formed. She had the opportunity to interact with and spend time with many extended family members who lived there. During those years she met her sweetheart, William Merle Jensen, and on August 28, 1952 they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Most of their married life was spent in the Idaho Falls and Rupert areas. She found joy in supporting her husband in his farming and construction endeavors.

Sharlene was a hard worker and was usually involved in projects and service that benefitted others. Over a period of a few years she put together 100 quilt tops for family members and humanitarian projects. She was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions. She enjoyed family history and temple work.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She spearheaded family reunions and gatherings, ranging from her home to various locations in Idaho and on to Disneyland and Mexico. Grandkids have special memories of going on the rides at Lagoon and Disneyland with her.

She is survived by daughters: Charlotte (Stan) Colby of American Fork, Utah, and Delia (Doyle) Robertson of Ammon, Idaho; daughter-in-law, Helen (Steve) Jensen of Boise Idaho; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brother, James (Joyce) Brown; and sister, Martha Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sweetheart, William Merle Jensen; son, Steven Merle Jensen; and brother, George Jay Brown.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Friday, June 30, 2023 at the chapel in Ammon, Idaho, 4375 East Sunnyside Road. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 am to 11:45 am prior to the services. Burial will be in the Ammon City Cemetery.

We express our appreciation to Covington Senior Living Center and Dignity Hospice for their kindness and service to Mom and our family.