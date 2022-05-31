Sharelle "Sherri" Eidinger

Sherri was born in Twin Groves, Idaho on August 22, 1943 to Cleo and Billy Gale Collette. Sherri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved family camping trips, sitting by the fire, and capturing every moment in photographs. This dear lady lived for games; whether cards or board games, she was always the last to leave the table. She had so many gifts and hobbies. Sherri spent many a day scrapbooking special memories, cataloging her rich life full of laughter and love. She lovingly stitched together quilts for every grandchild upon their high school graduation and to commemorate each great-grandchild’s birth. Her life is truly a testament to her love for her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends in her community and church ward.