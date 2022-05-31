August 22, 1943—May 28, 2022
Sharelle “Sherri” Eidinger, beloved by her family, passed away on May 28, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. Sherri spent her last weeks surrounded by family and friends in her home.
Sherri was born in Twin Groves, Idaho on August 22, 1943 to Cleo and Billy Gale Collette. Sherri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved family camping trips, sitting by the fire, and capturing every moment in photographs. This dear lady lived for games; whether cards or board games, she was always the last to leave the table. She had so many gifts and hobbies. Sherri spent many a day scrapbooking special memories, cataloging her rich life full of laughter and love. She lovingly stitched together quilts for every grandchild upon their high school graduation and to commemorate each great-grandchild’s birth. Her life is truly a testament to her love for her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends in her community and church ward.
Sherri is survived by her husband Sigurd, together for 54 years; her children: Lance (Laura) Andrus, Robyn (Mike) Briggs, Lorie (Bill) Anderson, Monika (Alvin) Larson, Heidi Roades, and Heather (Doug) Anderson; her 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and her siblings: April (Rick) Beck, Kelly Powell, Randy Collette, Cindy Ricks, and Garth Rydalch. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Billie Gay Collette and Shanna Collette; and her parents.
Funeral service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sherri Eidinger will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Avenue B, Jerome, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Flowers and memorial donations may be sent Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Sherri’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
