1970—2022

Shane Jeffrey West “Woollee” “Frog” hung his spurs up for the final time on August 14, 2022, his 52nd birthday. He was surrounded by his beloved family at St Luke’s in Twin Falls Idaho.

Shane was many things – hard-working, dedicated, intelligent, kind, and a touch ornery. He attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School and Church prior to attending and graduating from Buhl High School.

Between rodeo and wrestling and working for his uncle Jackie, Shane found time to be involved in FFA and 4-H. As with all things, Shane flourished and loved college life. He was elected Student Body President and further developed his bull riding skills on the CSI Rodeo Team. Shane went on to follow is dream of being a professional bull rider, living life fast and furious on the road. Whether he brought home a check or ate dirt, he always gave 110% and enjoyed every single minute of it.

His flashy style and sly grin made him irresistible to so many people he encountered throughout his life. After several years of living on the road, Shane settled down in Grandview and grew his family with the birth of his daughter, Waycee and his son, Rodee.

Shane found his niche for business in the insurance industry where he continued to thrive until his death. He would often say that his kids were his number one source of pride and his work a close second.

Shane was a fierce friend and a God-loving man and whether he casually referred to you as “hooker” or “darlin”, he always had time to listen and give a hand. If you needed a shirt . . . he had one on his back and wouldn’t think twice about giving it to you. He worked hard and he played hard.

In the end, Shane’s body gave out even though his mind and heart weren’t ready to leave behind his family and friends. Shane was a one of a kind and has left a space in our lives that can never be filled. It is with a tear in our eye and sadness in our heart that we say goodbye to Shane’s physical presence in our lives but know that he is collecting stories and waiting to welcome us in Heaven.

Shane is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Warren Hart and Cecil West; his grandmother, Nova West; uncles, Earl Farmer and Jackie West; and, his niece, Hallie Weighall-West. He is survived by his daughter, Waycee (Logan) Thomas of Caldwell, ID; son, Rodee West of Cascade, ID; his granddaughter, Sawyer Thomas; his grandmother, Carmen Hart of Kimberly, ID; his mother, Kathy West of Buhl, ID; his father, Garry West of Buhl, ID; sister, Kanice (David) Freeman of Perkins, OK; sister Charle (Max) of Buhl, ID; sister Denim West of Kimberly, ID; brother Kade (Veronica) West of Hagerman, ID; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Shane will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the CSI Expo Center, located on N. College Rd. in Twin Falls, ID, at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome, snacks provided. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CSI rodeo team.