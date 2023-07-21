Feb. 4, 1998—July 12, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Ethan grew up in Jerome, Murtaugh and Twin Falls area. He graduated from Magic Valley HS in 2016.

Ethan pre-enlisted in the Marine Corp his senior year of High School and left for boot camp in June of 2016.

Growing up Ethan enjoyed going camping and being with his family and friends. He spent countless hours playing semi trucks with his friends as they over took Rick and Marty’s driveway making roads for their semi trucks.

Later, some of his favorite and most talked about memories were the times spent on the cattle truck with his dad. At a young age, he could operate and find his way around any truck or tractor better than most around him.

As Ethan grew into a teenager his love for farming and trucking continued as he worked for Terry in the summers bailing hay.

Ethan met Whitney Wilson in October of 2013 and fell in love. They married on August 28, 2017 and began their married life in Yuma, Arizona where Ethan was stationed in the United States Marine Corps.

In July of 2018 Ethan became a father to his beautiful daughter, Adyson, whom he cherished more than anything else. He took his roll of being a father very seriously. A year later in November of 2019 he was blessed with his handsome son, Lane. Ethan was head over heels to be a dad and strived to be the best father he could be.

Ethan became an Aviation Mechanic for the AV-8B Harrier and later cross trained over to the F-35. He strived to be the best in his field of work and he took great pride in keeping top qualification so he knew his Marine Corps brothers were always safe.

Throughout his seven year career he went on two deployments. First being to Bahrain in 2019 and then just recently returning from the Western Pacific.

As a child and as an adult, Ethan was always the class clown, the most playful and goofy, the one to make anyone laugh or smile.

Ethan is preceded in death by his grandmother Myrna Craner, his Aunt Corie Grijalva and his cousin Justin Ortega. Ethan is survived by his wife, Whitney Craner; kids: Adyson Craner and Lane Craner; parents, Windy (Eric) Walgamott and Kyle Craner; in-laws: Rob (Pam) Wilson, Lisa (Brandon) Ochsner; siblings: Justina (Brennon) Bailey (Remington, Jaxon & Kennadie), Kyleen (Kevin) Victor (Nola), Erica Walgamott, Hazen Moss, Alexyce Moss, Tucker Walgamott; sisters-in-law: Amaya Wilson and Lily Ochsner; grandparents: Barry and Julie Fuller, Donald (Christy) Craner and Anne Walgamott. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rosenau Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Twin Falls Reform Church in Twin Falls with graveside military honors following at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm St., Buhl, ID 83316.

A lunch will be provided at Twin Falls Reform Church following graveside services.

