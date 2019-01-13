Try 1 month for 99¢

Larry Bell

RUPERT — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Rupert Cemetery.

Betty Allred

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

