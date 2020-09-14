Orvill Hancock
HANSEN - Graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2296 Kimberly Road at 1 PM. Family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Orvill's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
David Paul Drew (Dave)
HEYBURN - A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Pastor David Lind will officiate.
Nola Jean Webb Higley
KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held on the 16th September 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Frances Eloise Martin
BURLEY - Friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16th, as well as from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Faye Emery Clark
ALBION - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church.
Colleen Long
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke's Magic Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Colleen will be laid to rest at Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Weldon "Don" Newman
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30A.M. Condolences and more on Don's life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Barry Roger Brown
WENDELL - A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Deborah (Debbie) Hillier
JEROME - A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor on September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family ceremony will follow at the Filer Cemetery on Sept 26, 2020.
Lee Woodland
MALTA - The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street, in Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Woody.
