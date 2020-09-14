ALBION - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church.

Colleen Long

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke's Magic Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Colleen will be laid to rest at Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Weldon "Don" Newman

TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30A.M. Condolences and more on Don's life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Barry Roger Brown