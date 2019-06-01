Lynn Cox
FILER—Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.
Clyde Mabey
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini Cassia Veterans. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 and one hour prior to services.
Lynden Williams
BUHL—A Vigil will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Howard Hite Sr
MINNESOTA—Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m., with a lunch following.
Gaylen Graham
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Mary Dallolio
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
Robert Weaver
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Bonnie Schrock
PAUL—Bonnie Jean Schrock, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St., with the Rev. David L. Madden officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.