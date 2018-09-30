Darrell Petty
WENDELL — Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, October 1, at the American Legion Hall in Wendell Idaho.
Tawnya Butler
BUHL — A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Clear Lakes Ward, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Brenda Buckley
JACKSON — A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church, preceding the service.
Deloris Robinson
GOODING — Funeral service 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 2 at the Gooding United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Monsoradt Orozco
MURTAUGH — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.Tuesday, October 2 at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Murtaugh High School gymnasium, Boyd Street and 4500 in Murtaugh, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho. A prayer vigil and Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday evening, October 1 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Robert “Bob” Cornie
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 3, at the First Christian Church 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
