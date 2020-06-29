Silvia Garcia Contreras
TWIN FALLS—Silvia Garcia Contreras, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gwen Jones
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held July 1 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A private graveside will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11:00. Graveside will be live streamed through a YouTube link located on Gwen’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com.
Norma Arline Martin
FILER—A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Jean “Maxine” Wanzenried
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Hansen Assembly of God Church, Hansen, Idaho with Bruce Murray officiating. A viewing for family and friends is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30th at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.
Larry Dale Porter
BUHL—A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. Anyone is welcome to come say goodbye with his loved ones.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Douglas McClellan
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call for from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed with a link from this obituary on the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home’s website at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com. It is requested those attending the funeral service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID.
