{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Tremayne

HEYBURN - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with a viewing at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams

TWIN FALLS - A Memorial Service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supply purposes for students in the Kimberly School District.

Sandra Jean Soran

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments