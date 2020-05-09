Dean Blair
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301
Fidencio Orozco
HANSEN - Visitation for Fidencio will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be held at a later date in Michoacan, Mexico. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fidencio's webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. There will be a ZOOM link added to the information on Fidencio's webpage for those that would like to have ZOOM access to services.
Ila Rae Galliher
A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery Jerome, Idaho
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.