Hubert K. Johnson
WENDELL—Hubert K. Johnson, 74 of Wendell died May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held today at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Ward.Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Erika Mumm
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 6 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Solomon Matthew Meyer
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. At 3 p.m. a Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Larry Adams
RUPERT—Funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the mortuary.
Lucille Shelly Sperle
TWIN FALLS—A Viewing will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 13 at 2 p.m.
Vic Svancara
BUHL—Graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. A viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl.
James Paul Mace, Jr.
TWIN FALLS – A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
