Mary Almira Slagel
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held today at 2 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Maxine TaylorBURLEY—Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Unity 1st Ward, 275 S 250 E, Burley, Idaho with Bishop’s counselor Ryn Beck officiating. A viewing will be held this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Unity Ward Building, and one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the internment will be at Gem Memorial Gardens, Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Deanne Hanks SearleBURLEY—A celebration of Deanne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale First Ward, located at 200 S. 475 E., of Burley, with Bishop Brian Lee Wilde officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Mary Elizabeth
Lunsford CoryTWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society//Twin Falls Animal Shelter. To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Yelka GrubisicTWIN FALLS—A Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Following this, at 11 a.m., we will have a Catholic Funeral Mass, internment will be at Twin Falls Cemetery, with a luncheon served afterwards at St. Edwards Parish Hall.
Virginia M. (Brandon) CappsTWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Internment will be prior to the services at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
George W. Neiwerth
,
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Grace Community Church 100 North Meridian Road in Rupert. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Beverly Ann SonFuneral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 5, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, Rupert Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary.Services will conclude with Burial at Rupert Cemetery, Rupert Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
