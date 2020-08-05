Sally Matthews McMurray

OAKLEY - A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00PM on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11:00AM Monday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast that will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those attending the services at the Church or at the funeral home will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If one feels uncomfortable in wearing a mask, simply remember Sally in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and enjoy the comfort of being in your own home where you can participate via the live webcast of the service.