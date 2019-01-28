Try 1 month for 99¢

Bruce Bennett

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. Viewing from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Freddy Scantling

HOLLISTER—Celebration of life with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 31 at his home, 2692 Highway 93, Hollister.

Gary LeRoy Jones

RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1650 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.

Allen Hodge

BURLEY—Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will take place at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

David Larry Hallman

POULSBO, WA.—Celebration of Life will take place at 2pm on February 2nd at the Island Lake Community Building, Poulsbo, WA. Leave condolences at edwardsmemorial.com.

