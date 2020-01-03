Jordie Dean Byington
LEWISTON — An additional Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome ,ID with a meal following.
Norman Skinner
TWIN FALLS - Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 7pm to 9pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Please join us for funeral services on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11am at Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Allen
TWIN FALLS - Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Shriver
TWIN FALLS - There will be a graveside service held today at 11 a.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
James Olsen
You have free articles remaining.
SHOSHONE - Funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Shoshone Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at Noon, 505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, Idaho. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Hilda Ybarra
TWIN FALLS - Friends may call on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Carmel M. Macias
BURLEY – A vigil will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. The services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jaynee Morgan
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020 prior to the services at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Pearlie Hulvey
Pfafftown NC - A funeral service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her Gideon Camp – Northwest Forsyth Camp, PO Box 502, Pfafftown, NC 27040, or to Calvary Baptist Church for the Church Prayer Quilting Ministry, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.