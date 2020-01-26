{{featured_button_text}}

John Merrigan

PAUL - Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Bonnie Jean Harman

TWIN FALLS - A Funeral Service will be held for Bonnie on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. A viewing will take place prior to the service on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 A.M.

Frances McPherson

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

William “Wimpy” Spain

TWIN FALLS - There will be a viewing on Wednesday January 29 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday January 30 at 11:00 a.m., also at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

