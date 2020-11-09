D. Gregory Bell

TWIN FALLS: A memorial service will be held Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 2pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls. Those who can’t attend the memorial service you can watch via webcast at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com . Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.

Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life for Fran will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. We respectfully ask that if at all possible, you refrain from attending if you have had a recent illness or exposure. The service will be webcast at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83075112661 / Meeting ID: 830 7511 2661. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.