OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Oakley Stake Center with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. The viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00—10:45 prior to the service.

Sandra Kiser

TWIN FALLS—There will be a graveside service in Arizona on Saturday July 18th, 2020 at 11:30 am. Live streaming of the service will be available with the link to the live stream posted on Facebook. Services are under the direction of Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Link for Facebook Page:https:////www.facebook.com//groups//3158059087606074//

Merrill Kelley

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave East Twin Falls Idaho, on Monday July 20th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Timothy Ross ‘Mike’ Matthews

DECLO – Timothy Ross “Mike” Matthews of Declo, Idaho, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. He was 92. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 virus, we suggest those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. To comply with the Church guidelines, gatherings are limited to 99 or less at the church.

