William Henry Wetzstein
BUHL - Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home today at 11 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Gail Wilson
RUPERT - Funeral today at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley.
Helen Dorene Anderson
BURLY - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Ty Jones officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service today at the funeral home.
Carla Jean Sunde
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will take place today at 3 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The obituary can be found online at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Maude Greenwell
RUPERT - We welcome you to join us in remembering, reminiscing, and celebrating the amazing woman she was today at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert, Idaho, with a viewing Thursday, February 7th, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. on at the same location.
Claudia J. Tattersall
KETCHUM - A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at at 1 p.m at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Stanley Hurd
WENDELL - Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center in Wendell (380 1st Ave. E) with lunch to follow.
Shawna Larson
RUPERT - Funeral will be held at Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 806 G Street, Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 8 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Jackie Hinrichs
PAUL - Funeral will be held Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at the Paul 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis St, Paul A viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 8 at Hansen Mortuary.
Victor Stockton III
ALASKA - Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Alaska Land Civic Center. Floral arrangements can be sent to the Civic Center Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. .
Ronald Leder
OREGON - Memorial service Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Oakridge, OR.
Jack Watts
KIMBERLY - Celebration of Life Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Chapel.
Mardenne Nield
PAUL - Funeral Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis St in Paul. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
