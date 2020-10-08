George Ivan Walton
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Those wishing to or needing to view the funeral service may do at www.zoom.com Meeting ID 87381694012. No password, if so 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on George’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Charlotte Mae (Katsch) Elison
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley Idaho. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery.
Vera Louisa Moon Schiers Badger
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 11 AM at the Hillcrest Memorial Garden; 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Barbara Enna Oneida
JEROME—A graveside memorial service will be held at the Shoshone Cemetery, 82 East Hwy 26, Shoshone, Idaho, at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, with a Celebration of Life dinner following at Mountain View Barn, 392 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Vernon Eugene O’Donnell
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, Ririe, Idaho, where he will be laid to rest by his wife Hannah and his parents. Full military rites will be conducted. Services entrusted to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Eugene’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ronald C. May
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls Stake Center, located at 2085 S. Temple Drive. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, both at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dan Taylor Hardin
BUHL—A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Donald E. Verwey
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services for Don will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Veteran’s Cemetery in Hansen, Idaho. All services and arrangements will be held under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Don’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Doris Johnson Davidson
EDEN—Kathy’s family has elected to have a celebration of life ceremony on October 9, 2020 at the Snug Bar and Grill in Eden at 4:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eden Silver and Gold Senior Center or Visions Home Health and Hospice would be appreciated.
Henry Calvin Jones
EDEN—The funeral will be held October 10th, at 11 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran, graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Calvin’s behalf to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden, Idaho or a charity of your choosing.
Joan Vonnie Eichelberger
SHELLY—Graveside Service, Masks required. Bring your own chair if possible. Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery, Saturday October 10, 2020, 2 PM 1122-1152 East 800 North (Baseline Road) Shelley, ID 83274. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
