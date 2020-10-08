TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, Ririe, Idaho, where he will be laid to rest by his wife Hannah and his parents. Full military rites will be conducted. Services entrusted to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Eugene’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com .

TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls Stake Center, located at 2085 S. Temple Drive. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, both at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.