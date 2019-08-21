Julia Gooch
GOODING—A celebration of her life will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service, 737 Main Street, Gooding, ID 83330
Linda LaVaughn Bulcher
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and the funeral Mass Service will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Burial services will be held at the Sunset Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Jerome Peter Fitzgerald
SHOSHONE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 4 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow at a later date. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life today at 5:30 p.m. at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome’s famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Helen M. Potthast
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Helen’s life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church 209 5th Ave N. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. A viewing for friends was held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave a condolence please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Steven Allen Madewell
HAZELTON—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Hazelton LDS Church, located at 531 Middleton Ave.,in Hazelton. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church in Hazelton today from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Lois (Myrtle) Thomson
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Paul Congregational Church in Paul, Idaho. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Nancy N. Bright
HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall.
Ernest “Ernie” Leroy Crowley
BUHL—Ernie’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Avenue in Buhl. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the West End Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ernie’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Max Boyd Covington
BLACKFOOT—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Blackfoot Stake Center on 1650 Highland Dr. The family will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Len Riddle
TUTTLE—A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the New Life Community Church, 800 West Main, Wendell, Idaho. Bring a chair for a barbecue. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Martin Karl Jungkuntz
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, MO at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Church. To share a memory and read the full obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
LaVerle Allan Kurtz
WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, 610 West Main, in Wendell. A lunch and time for reminiscing for friends and family will follow the service. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Ruben Salazar
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.
Donald Laroy Mabey
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
